WASHINGTON, D.C.—May 14, 2020—The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) recently announced that Kristin DiNicolantonio will hold a new position in the organization as Director of Stakeholder Communications. Kristin DiNicolantonio joins ACI in this new role to promote ACI’s technical and scientific expertise and enhance outreach with a variety of external stakeholder audiences that will help echo the cleaning product industry’s commitment to science, safety, health, and sustainability.

“Kristin comes to ACI with great experience as a skilled communicator in the public health and scientific arenas,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI president and CEO. “She will help to expand knowledge and understanding of ACI’s technical know-how that underpins the benefits and safety of cleaning products while strengthening our outreach efforts with a variety of stakeholder groups across the spectrum.”

DiNicolantonio joins ACI from the International Life Sciences Institute where she served as communications director. Previously, she was communications manager for the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health and Studio Z Design Concepts. DiNicolantonio graduated from Marymount University (Arlington, Va.) with a B.A. in Design and earned a M.A. in Communication from Johns Hopkins University (Washington, D.C.).

The American Cleaning Institute is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. For more information, visit https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/.