ARVADA, Colo.—September 10, 2020—In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased demand for expanded safety measures for homes and businesses, Delta Restoration Services, a national franchise brand, recently launched a new 3-Step Clean System called Delta SHIELD. The program starts with Delta’s disinfecting service that kills bacteria and viruses and then adds an application of a protective antimicrobial coating on surfaces that kills bacteria*, mold, mildew, and algae on contact for up to 90 days.

“We’re eager to introduce our Delta SHIELD service in the communities we serve across the country at such a critical time,” said Jeff Cohen, vice president of operations for Delta Development Group. “Obviously, this year has proven the need for a leading-edge service like this that both disinfects surfaces and offers extended antimicrobial protection—whether it’s for private homes, small businesses, schools, larger facilities, or other locations. People are eager for our services in helping them maintain safer, healthier environments to live and work in.”

The new system builds on Delta Restoration Services’ existing disinfecting process that kills bacteria and viruses on surfaces, and adds ViaClean Technology’s patented BIOPROTECTTM RTU product, which provides an antimicrobial coating that protects surfaces from bacteria*, mold, mildew, fungi, and algae for up to 90 days.

The three-step process includes:

Step 1: Disinfect

Application of a hospital-grade disinfectant that kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses from hard surfaces, is approved by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19) and is safe to use on food contact surfaces.

Step 2: Protect

Application of BIOPROTECT™ RTU, which is a registered antimicrobial surface protectant that provides continuous and residual protection against microbes (*odor and stain causing bacteria, fungi, mold, mildew, and algae) for up to 90 days. EPA registration #87583-3.

Step 3: Certify

Verification that all processes and protocols were followed, and the treatment was performed correctly.

The Delta SHIELD service is expanding to Delta Restoration Services markets across the country. Currently, Delta Restoration has operations in more than 40 markets, including its corporately run territory in Denver. Franchise units operate in California, Utah, Colorado, Texas, New Jersey, Oregon, Washington, Alabama, Nebraska, Missouri, and Indiana.

To learn more about the location in your market, visit https://deltarestoration.com/.