ARVADA, CO — May 10, 2019 — Delta Disaster Services, a national restoration franchise brand, has rebranded as Delta Restoration Services. The Delta Restoration Services rebrand follows a year of significant growth and better represents the franchise’s focus on restoring homes and businesses to their original condition following a disaster.

“This move to change our name marks an important new chapter for our brand and our franchise network,” said Delta Restoration Services Founder and President Mike Mastous. “Our new name is more in line with our mission, which is to help people deal with a traumatic event in their lives, whether it’s a refrigerator line leak, small kitchen fire, major electrical fire, or flooded basement. We restore people’s property and their lives to what they previously had, and our new name reflects that charge.”

The brand has experienced significant growth during the past 12 months, more than tripling its presence to over 30 locations nationwide. Since its March 2018 acquisition by Harris Research, Inc. (HRI), which also owns Chem-Dry Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning, Delta Restoration Services signed agreements with existing Chem-Dry franchisees that expanded the property restoration franchise into new markets in 13 states including Colorado, Utah, Missouri, Washington, New Jersey, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Alabama, and California.

“I believe changing our name will put even more wind in our sails as we rapidly expand to new markets in the coming months and continue to scale our brand to national prominence over the next few years,” added Mastous.

As the brand expands into new markets, it has added key corporate team members to support its growing franchise network. These new hires include Steve Foster, a construction training specialist; Emily Conroy, a franchise financial specialist; and Chad Postelli, a franchise development manager.

Foster, who has 23 years of experience in construction and spent six years working at the corporately-run Denver location, will support new and existing franchisees with training. Conroy, who has been with the company since 2012, will provide franchisees with financial performance education and support that will be integral to launching and growing their businesses. Postelli is tasked with franchise development and will work directly with prospective franchisees as they explore the Delta Restoration Services franchise opportunity.

As Delta Restoration Services grows in 2019, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified entrepreneurs seeking to capitalize on the recession-resistant $210-billion restoration industry with a proven franchise model. The brand anticipates signing franchise agreements for 50 new locations in 2019, which will put it on track to scale to more than 300 units in the next five years.

For information on Delta Restoration Services, visit www.deltarestoration.com. To learn about the Delta Restoration Services franchise opportunity, visit https://www.deltafranchise.com or call (844) 726-0638.