ARVADA, CO — November 29, 2018 — Delta Disaster Services, a property restoration franchise brand, will open Colorado’s first certified flood house training facility in Arvada, Colorado, near the company’s corporately run operation and franchise headquarters. Franchise owners and their employees will use the Delta Disaster Services flood house to create real-world simulations where a 1,500 square-foot structure is flooded and then restored. These simulations will allow franchise teams to learn industry best practices and refine their restoration and reconstruction skills.

Fewer than 20 Applied Structural Drying (ASD) flood houses in the U.S. are certified by the Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). Training courses, which will be led by both Delta Disaster Services experts and external restoration professionals, will teach proper techniques of structural drying across a variety of materials to prepare technicians for any situation they might face on the job.

In addition to flooding, the facility can also simulate smoke conditions and will be used for training in smoke restoration, contents cleaning and restoration, and reconstruction. Other benefits for Delta Disaster Services franchisees include learning various inspection techniques, how to properly operate industry equipment, and field application of the company’s proprietary software and paperless documentation practices. Using the flood house, technicians will have the opportunity to become proficient in their technique, making them more efficient and cost effective.

Slated to open in the spring of 2019, the structure will be the first ASD flood house in the Rocky Mountain region and will be exclusively used to train professionals who are part of the Delta Disaster Services franchise network. All employees, from owner-operators to entry-level technicians, will benefit from the hands-on, real-life learning and experience they gain at the facility.

“Making this type of investment to train our owners and their staff in a world-class, real-world environment demonstrates our commitment to providing our franchise partners with the best training in the industry, so they’re empowered to serve customers with unmatched restoration services,” said Michael Mastous, president and founder of Delta Disaster Services.

Since being acquired earlier this year by HRI Holdings, which also owns the Chem-Dry Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning and N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchise brands, Delta Disaster Services has sold 21 new licenses and significantly expanded its national presence. The new franchises are located in Texas, Utah, California, Missouri, Oregon, Washington, and Indiana. Once all new locations are open, Delta Disaster Services will have operations in 40 markets across the U.S. With all franchises required to have five IICRC certifications before opening, the Delta Disaster Services flood house will be a valuable resource in helping new owners achieve these core certifications.