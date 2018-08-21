ARVADA, CO – August 20, 2018 – Restoration services franchisor Delta Disaster Services has signed 11 franchise licenses in less than three months under its new ownership, more than doubling the budding system’s U.S. presence, according to a press release.

The recent signed agreements have been made exclusively with Chem-Dry franchisees; Delta Disaster Services was acquired in the spring of 2018 by HRI Holdings Inc. (HRI), the parent company to the Chem-Dry Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning and N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchise businesses.

“The interest in the Delta Disaster Services franchise model from the Chem-Dry network has been and continues to be exceptionally strong,” Mike Mastous, founder and president of Delta Disaster Services, said in the release. “We recently launched an aggressive growth strategy to become a dominant force in the restoration industry, and to see this level of demand and momentum so early is exciting – especially from such a qualified and experienced group.

“I’m eager to continue expanding our reach through the existing Chem-Dry franchisee network, as well as with other entrepreneurs looking to enter the $60 billion-plus restoration category with our strong and unique franchise model.”

The recent Delta Disaster Services franchise agreements span the continental United States, including several licenses in Texas, Utah, and California. The earliest openings are scheduled for late August 2018 in College Station, Texas, followed by the Dallas market in September.

Through HRI’s acquisition, Delta Disaster Services is able to offer its franchise opportunity to the 1,100 existing Chem-Dry and N-Hance franchisees in the United States. For Chem-Dry franchisees, many of whom already provide some restoration services, Delta Disaster Services is a logical addition to their portfolio, giving them the support they need to better their restoration model.

There are two opportunities available to new Delta Disaster Services franchisees – an emergency services offering including water, fire and smoke, and environmental mitigation; and, a full-service offering that includes not only emergency services but reconstruction services as well. Regardless of which franchise model they choose to open with, all franchisees will become a full-service operation within three years of opening.

Currently, Delta Disaster Services has operations in sixteen markets, including its corporately run territory in Denver. Franchise units operate in northern, southern, and western Colorado, as well as Salt Lake City, Northern Los Angeles, and in the Gulf Coast areas of northwest Florida, southern Mississippi, and Alabama. With the addition of its recently signed agreements, the brand will have operations in 25 markets across the country.