SHARPSBURG, Ga.—March 20, 2020—David Hodge, one of the restoration industry’s leading instructors, will be joining Reets Drying Academy as a permanent staff member. Providing training both in person and online via Reets TV, Hodge will bring his many years of experience in fire, health, and safety to the Reets Drying Academy team by instructing the IICRC FSRT, IICRC HST, IICRC OCT, IICRC TSCT, and more. David Hodge joins Reets Drying Academy effective July 7, 2020 and will teach his first class the week of July 20th.

Hodge began his full-time career in 1997 as a carpet and upholstery cleaner. He has since spent much of his time working with water, fire, smoke, storm, and many other restoration projects. He has earned his Triple Master status with the IICRC as well as his Mold Removal Specialist designation. Currently, Hodge serves as vice-chair of the Exams and Education Committee for the IICRC, vice-chair of the Technical Advisory Committee for Fire and Smoke Restoration Technician, and serves on the Board of Directors for the IICRC.

Reets Drying Academy provides a wide range of courses for restoration contractors, including hands-on classes, online classes, and IICRC continuing education credits. To book courses, please call 678-723-1600 or visit the Reets Drying Academy website for more information and complete course offerings.