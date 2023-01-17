TAMARAC, FL.—January 17, 2023—PuroClean, a leading restoration and remediation franchise based in South Florida, is proud to announce Darren Hudema’s election to serve on the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) Board of Directors. As a newly elected member of the board, Hudema will serve a three-year term helping shape future policies of the organization and upholding the standards that help shape the industry.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of the IICRC and am thankful to shareholders and industry professionals who nominated me,” Hudema said. “The IICRC is one of the most important and influential bodies in our industry, and I am looking forward to serving alongside the other board members and accomplishing great things together.”

Hudema has been involved in the restoration and cleaning industry for more than 46 years, handling residential, commercial, trauma, and large-loss events. He holds a Water Loss Specialist (WLS) certification from the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) and is a Certified IICRC Master Textile Cleaner, Master Fire and Smoke Restorer, Master Water Restorer, and an approved IICRC Water Restoration Technician (WRT) and Applied Structural Drying (ASD) instructor.

He has published numerous articles in trade journals and has trained countless water damage restoration professionals. In his current role as director of training and technical services at PuroClean, Hudema is responsible for developing and overseeing the company’s training efforts, providing franchise owners, their team members and industry professionals with real-life instruction in property damage restoration to achieve certification by the IICRC. This includes educational programs at the company’s state-of-the-art hybrid ASD facility, familiarly known as the “flood house,” which forms the foundation for franchise owners and technicians to perform high-quality property damage restoration services for their customers.

“Darren has been a prominent leader in his field for several decades, and he is an integral member of our team at PuroClean,” PuroClean President and COO Steve White said. “We congratulate Darren for this tremendous accomplishment and for the years of knowledge and expertise that he will bring to the IICRC as a board member. We have one of the best technical training programs in the country, and that would not have been possible without Darren.”

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network of more than 400 offices.

To learn more about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

