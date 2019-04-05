TAMARAC, FL — April 4, 2019 — PuroClean, a national restoration and remediation franchise, has added three new directors to its team. Darren Hudema has been appointed the new director of training and technical services, and Joshua Flores and Gabriel Lugo have been hired as regional directors. These key new hires will further enhance PuroClean’s franchise owner training and support team.

As director of training and technical services, Hudema will lead the PuroClean Academy, training and mentoring new franchise owners and their teams. He will further develop PuroClean’s training efforts, including hands-on education programs at the company’s Applied Structural Drying (ASD) facility, to provide franchise owners and their technicians with the instruction needed to achieve IICRC certification.

“We are dedicated to offering PuroClean franchise owners world-class support from the very beginning of their journey, starting with our state-of-the-art training facility and expert training team,” said Steve White, president and COO. “As our new director of training and technical services, Darren will play a crucial role in establishing a structural foundation for new franchise owners and their team members that sets them up for success in every way imaginable.”

Hudema has been involved in the restoration and cleaning industry for more than 40 years, handling residential, commercial, trauma, and large loss events. He is a certified water loss specialist, IICRC master textile cleaner, master fire and smoke restorer, master water restorer, and an approved IICRC instructor. He has published numerous articles in trade journals and has trained more than 4,500 water damage restoration professionals. “Darren brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge of the restoration industry to our team and we are proud to have him as part of the PuroClean family,” said White.

Joining Hudema at PuroClean are Joshua Flores and Gabriel Lugo, who have been hired as regional directors. As part of their new role, Flores and Lugo will help onboard new franchise owners and advise them on their business, as well as provide ongoing support in the field to ensure individual success for new and existing franchise owners in their assigned territories.

“Our regional directors are a direct line of communication to PuroClean franchise owners for support and guidance along the way. They are an integral part of the PuroClean culture and help ensure our franchise owners are set up to service their local communities with superior property restoration services,” said White. “Both possessing valuable leadership and training experience, we are confident that Joshua and Gabriel will be great additions to the PuroClean team.”

Based in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Flores has more than nine years of experience in the restoration and remediation industry, ranging from educating customers on emergency preparedness, to specializing in fire, water, mold, and biohazard mitigation and restoration projects throughout Florida.

Based in Saugus, California, Lugo joins PuroClean with extensive industry experience and expertise, most recently managing a territory of 90 franchisees and recruiting, selling, and training new franchise owners for Coverall, Inc.

Since 2001, PuroClean has become one of the fastest-growing restoration franchise companies in the nation. Each year, PuroClean performs thousands of jobs throughout the United States and Canada, providing restoration services from common household mishaps to large-scale disasters. For more information visit www.puroclean.com; for franchise information, visit www.puroclean.com/franchise.