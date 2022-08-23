DALLAS—August 23, 2022—Dallas received a summer’s worth of rain in a 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday afternoon, logging 9.19 inches at the Dallas-Fort Worth International airport, the second-highest 24-hour rainfall amount in the city’s history. The Dallas floods caused car accidents and stranded motorists as first responders struggled to keep up with calls for help. On Monday night, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a state of disaster, according to NPR, requesting state and federal resources to assist in the recovery.

So far, the Dallas floods have been blamed for one death—that of a 60-year-old woman who was killed when her car was swept away in fast-rising water. Dallas reported 314 car crashes, and emergency services responded to hundreds of high-water calls: 133 in Fort Worth and 186 in Dallas, according to ABC News. Crews worked to rescue people stranded in flooded homes as well as vehicles as major roadways and interstates shut down.

As the storms track east, heavy rain is expected over Louisiana and Mississippi in the coming days. With up to six inches of rain in the forecast, more flooding is possible in these areas Tuesday and Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Drought to deluge

Until Sunday, the Dallas-Forth Worth metro area had been facing an “exceptional drought,” the NOAA’s most severe drought category that indicates widespread crop loss, fire risk, and water shortage emergencies, according to CNN. This week’s single-day rainfall event will essentially undo the recent rainfall deficits for Dallas but swinging from one weather extreme to the other can do more harm than good.

The stunning rate of rainfall led to rapidly rising water that flooded streets, homes, and businesses. Some areas saw 3 inches of rain in a single hour overnight, and eastern Dallas was drenched with a total of 15.16 inches of rain, according to ABC News. CNN reports that scientists believe climate change is increasing the likelihood of these dramatic swings from drought to deluge, which also increases severe weather events like wildfires and floods.