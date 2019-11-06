PAULSBORO, N.J.—November 6, 2019—Aramsco, Inc. recently announced the acquisition of Cleaning and Restoration Supply, Inc. (CRS). With the CRS acquisition, Aramsco expands its family of distributors for specialty contractors in the professional cleaning and restoration markets. CRS has locations in Portland, Ore. and Albuquerque, N.M.

“We are proud of the opportunity this transaction creates for the CRS team and our customers. We are confident that as part of Aramsco, we will able to provide the best products and services to our loyal customers. This transaction also provides me with the opportunity to focus on training contractors in the cleaning and restoration industry, which I will be doing separately from CRS,” said John Carter, President of CRS.

Based in Portland, Ore., Cleaning and Restoration Supply opened for business to the professional carpet cleaning and restoration contractor in October 1993. Since then, CRS has grown to be a value-added supplier to the industry in the region and has also opened two branch offices in Medford, Ore. and Albuquerque, N.M.

“We are excited to welcome the CRS employees to the Aramsco family and are confident the combined teams will provide even better service to the customers at our locations in Portland and Albuquerque,” said Chris Kim, vice president of business development for Aramsco.

Aramsco and its family of companies have been servicing specialty contractors in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada for more than 50 years. The Aramsco companies, which include Interlink Supply, Natural Stone Solutions, Aztec Financial, and Safety Express, share a common vision of providing exceptional services to specialty contractors that enable them to succeed. Visit www.aramsco.com for more information.