YONKERS, NY — April 19, 2019 — Crown Products, a supplier of janitorial, cleaning, and packaging solutions, will celebrate its 100th year in business this May. For a century, Crown Products has been an independently owned and operated business committed to investing in the community. Today, Crown employs more than 50 local residents in its 50,000-square-foot facility in Yonkers, NY.

Originally founded by the Klein Family, Crown is currently owned and operated by Pete Mollo, Howard Rosenzweig, and Richard Saltzman. Under this management team, Crown remains dedicated to the company’s founding principles of customer service and community involvement.

Crown supports community-based organizations, agencies servicing the disabled, children’s organizations, and religious organizations. Crown also works with local hiring programs for Yonkers residents trying to enter or return to the work force as they overcome personal challenges. Crown also supports many area businesses and believes in investing in the local economy.

The Crown Products management team is grateful for the support of their local business partners and customers, who have made Crown their solid choice for janitorial and packaging needs for the past 100 years, according to a press release.

As Crown Products celebrates 100 years in business, the company remains committed to its future in Yonkers and the New York metropolitan area. For more information, visit http://crownproducts.com/.