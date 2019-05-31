DALTON, GA — May 31, 2019 — The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) has published two new standards for carpet cleaners: CRI 204 Commercial Carpet Standard for Maintenance and Cleaning and CRI 205 Residential Carpet Standard for Maintenance and Cleaning. These standards detail the proper cleaning protocols to ensure the best appearance and maximum life of carpets in both commercial and residential environments, according to CRI.

“At CRI, we are the foremost source for the best information on carpet,” said Joe Yarbrough, CRI president. “Proper carpet cleaning is vital to the end user’s experience and satisfaction. CRI 204 and 205 highlight the best ways to maintain carpet and its appearance.”

With input from industry representatives, the CRI 204 and 205 standards were developed by the Cleaning Maintenance Standards Task Group, according to CRI. “Our task group developed these standards from scratch through their knowledge and expertise on cleaning and maintenance,” Yarbrough said. “We are thankful for their commitment and diligence in this project.”

CRI states that the new commercial standard (CRI 204) will also be submitted for inclusion in the NSF/ANSI 140 Sustainability Assessment for Carpet that was developed with the National Sanitary Foundation (NSF) and certified by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Following the 2015 release of the CRI 104/105 carpet installation standards, these new cleaning standards are the next step of standard development for the Carpet and Rug Institute. Spanish translations of CRI 204 and 205 will be available by the end of this year, according to CRI.

For more information on the new standards or to download them for free, visit www.carpet-rug.org/cleaning. The standards are available in multiple formats for access on all mobile devices, and they have permanent mobile websites at www.CRI204.info and www.CRI205.info.

