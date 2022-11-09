DALTON, GA.—November 9, 2022—The Carpet and Rug Institute, Inc. (CRI) hosted its annual membership meeting on November 9, 2022, to announce new members to the Board of Directors and present the Joseph J. Smrekar Memorial Award for service to the carpet industry.

The annual meeting for the carpet industry trade association also serves as an opportunity to update the public and industry about new developments and activities from the prior year at the institute.

Tom Pendley, CRI Board Chairman and President of Mannington Commercial, introduced the 2023 roster for the CRI Board of Directors and Policy Committee that oversees CRI.

Jim McCallum, Floorcovering Division President of Milliken and Co., announced Wyatt Rollins of Shaw Industries as the recipient of the Joseph J. Smrekar Memorial Award for his work on the EPR/CARE panel for CRI. The award was established by Milliken & Company in 1998 to honor the late Dr. Joe Smrekar who volunteered on many CRI committees. CRI staff members elect the recipient of the annual award.

“Wyatt has been an invaluable leader and I am grateful for his hard work and dedication,” CRI President Joe Yarbrough said.

Mr. Yarbrough also gave a report on CRI and industry activities from the past year. He outlined the work done in CRI’s government relations and technical fields.

“There were a number of positive developments this year for CRI and the industry,” Yarbrough said. “Our leadership and volunteers make this industry the great one it is.”

