BURLINGTON, Wash.—September 12, 2019—Craig Moormeier recently joined Legend Brands as the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) account manager for the Eastern United States. With 27 years in the cleaning industry, Moormeier brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

“Craig brings top-notch skills and long-term experience to the table,” said Jim Hassi, director of strategic accounts for Legend Brands. “We look forward to working with him to strengthen and enhance the Legend Brands presence among MRO industry players as a major supplier of restoration equipment and chemistry.”

Over the course of his career, Moormeier has been director of sales for a Jan/San distributor and regional director for a large manufacturing rep group. He has also been involved in customer education, sales management, and staff training. Moormeier, a U.S. Navy veteran, will be based in Eaton, Ohio.

“I enjoy working with and educating national distributors,” said Moormeier. “Helping customers solve problems is what really motivates me.”

Hassi said, “We’re excited to have Craig on board at Legend Brands. His sales management skills, his focus on education plus his experience with industry equipment is a great fit for Legend Brands and will bring real value to our MRO relationships.”

Legend Brands combines over 185 years of experience in providing equipment, accessories and chemicals for professional cleaning, facility maintenance, portable environmental control, and water and fire damage restoration and remediation. For more information, visit www.LegendBrands.com.