ROSEMONT, Ill.— August 23, 2022— ISSA EMEA, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, announced an alliance with the Cleaning Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CPAN), the industry voice for cleaning and hygiene industries in Nigeria. As of August 1, CPAN members have become ISSA members for the following year.

“This alliance enhances our ability to provide professional development, networking, and business resources that help members to promote their businesses,” said CPAN President, Dr. Tunde Ayeye. “We’re excited to collaborate with ISSA to strengthen the Nigerian cleaning industry.”

CPAN Members will have access to all ISSA member benefits, including media content, networking events, education and training, and member rates for the ISSA Pulire Clean Africa & RAW event in 2022. The partnership will also include mutual promotion of the associations, trade shows, and virtual events to CPAN and ISSA members.

“It is a pleasure to welcome CPAN members to the ISSA family,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “Together, ISSA and CPAN will enhance the standards of cleaning in Nigeria. We look forward to the successful collaboration with CPAN and elevating the perception of the Nigerian cleaning industry for years to come.”

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members – including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members – ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.