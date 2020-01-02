AUSTIN, Texas—January 2, 2020—The disaster restoration network CORE Group recently announced a strategic partnership with Matterport, a leader in 3D capture technology. CORE is North America’s only managed repair network that exclusively serves the high-net-worth property insurance market. The goal of the CORE Matterport partnership is to build a state-of-the-art claims services network that will change the way high-net-worth claim settlement data is acquired and utilized to deliver optimal experiences for claims professionals, contractors, and policyholders alike.

CORE has established a nationwide network of exclusive providers certified to operate Matterport Pro-series cameras within compromised structures that have environmental hazards in play. Spatial data capture technology presents an opportunity to revolutionize the $100 billion per year property insurance industry, and Matterport has emerged as the preferred technology provider that is rapidly being adopted by carriers and contractors alike.

“We remain keen to employ the best technology that adds value in an industry that we believe has been slow to adopt it,” said Dan Cassara, CEO of CORE Group. “The combination of Matterport’s 3D geospatial data capture tools in the hands of our network of Matterport Certified providers is a powerful combo. This strategic partnership is an extension of CORE’s commitment to deliver the solutions that our high-net-worth carrier partners are demanding.”

Matterport makes it possible to render a high-fidelity, immersive digital twin of any property. By documenting a property in 3D throughout its various policy lifecycles, carriers have improved their risk engineering. Should a loss occur, the forensic engineering and claims settlement activities will be more efficient with the CORE Matterport partnership. Matterport has a proven ability to mitigate disputes, while simultaneously managing fraud, waste, and abuse for all materially interested parties.

“Matterport’s partnership with the CORE Group will help the property insurance industry realize unprecedented efficiencies,” said Jay Remley, chief revenue officer for Matterport. “As demand for high-net-worth property scans continues to rise, this strategic partnership provides us with access to a nation-wide network of Matterport Certified providers that remain well equipped to deliver results in a demanding environment.”

CORE Group Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a network of disaster restoration contractors delivering private client centric claim services. CORE contractors must meet all industry standards needed to perform work, they are certified, insured, and fully vetted. Learn more at gowithcore.com.

Matterport is a leading spatial data company digitizing and indexing the built world. Its unique 3D capture technology creates the spatial data layer on which the industry can interoperate, and the company’s all-in-one 3D data platform makes it possible to turn any physical space into an accurate and immersive digital twin. The Matterport platform helps customers realize the full potential of a space at every stage of its lifecycle including planning, construction, appraisal, risk engineering, forensic engineering, and claim settlement. Learn more at matterport.com.