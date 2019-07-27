AUSTIN, TX—July 27, 2019—CORE Group, a network of property restoration service providers, and NatGen Premier, a major property insurance provider, recently announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership. The alliance will ensure that NatGen Premier policyholders have access to high-quality restoration contractors, powered by CORE Private Client Services, should their home suffer damage of any kind.

“We are excited to partner with CORE and gain access to their elite network of property restoration service providers,” said Hal Thomas, vice president of claims for NatGen Premier. “When our clients are affected by disaster and we’re working on their insurance claim, it’s our priority to make the repair and restoration process a pleasant and satisfying experience. We’re confident that CORE will help us do just that.”

CORE contractors must meet all industry standards needed to perform restoration work, and are experienced, insured, and fully vetted. Providers in the CORE network follow a rigorous process to become certified and are thoroughly background screened.

“CORE is proud to add NatGen Premier to its list of powerful alliance partners who share a commitment to service excellence,” said Dan Cassara, CEO of CORE. “We are pleased to offer NatGen Premier policyholders access to North America’s best property damage restoration service providers and specialty contractors, and to grow this partnership for many years to come. Our only job is giving our clients and their customers peace of mind whenever disaster strikes and help them get through life’s toughest moments.”

NatGen Premier is a brand utilized by the member companies of the National General Insurance Group. Member companies of the National General Insurance Group are subsidiaries of National General Holdings Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar holdings company that offers home, auto, life, accident and health insurance through a number of growing subsidiary companies and a network of more than 23,000 independent agents across the country.

CORE Group Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a network of disaster restoration contractors offering emergency services 24/7, 365 days a year. For more information, visit www.gowithcore.com.