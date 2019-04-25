OXFORD, MS — April 25, 2019 – Next Gear Solutions, developer of restoration job-management software solutions, has announced that registration for its second annual user conference, Next Gear Solutions CONNECT 2020, is now open. CONNECT will be held once again at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans, January 14–17, 2020.

According to show representatives, “In January 2019, Next Gear hosted a very successful inaugural user conference with our innovative approach to presenting role-based sessions, most of which filled to capacity. Many 2019 attendees are already planning to return to New Orleans in 2020, and tracks are once again expected to reach capacity well in advance.”

The Next Gear Solutions CONNECT 2020 user conference will take its role-based curriculums to the next level by adding a team collaboration dimension. According to a press release, the 2020 vision is to have attendees connect with the rest of their company after each of their own role-based track sessions in order to tie everything together, promoting the common goal of getting focused on the vision of 2020 as a team.

“I was delighted with how our first user conference turned out. And so now I am refocusing my vision to 2020 with a new goal in mind,” said Garret Gray, founder and CEO of Next Gear Solutions. “CONNECT 2020 will be all about making each restoration company’s team stronger by building connections between each track. Teams will be able to apply what they have learned in individual tracks to their own specific company’s needs and align their vision for the upcoming year. Of course, I am also looking forward to sharing Next Gear’s passion and vision with our users again at this one-of-a-kind event in New Orleans.” Gray will open the conference with a keynote address that will set the tone for the event: Move from hindsight to foresight and get focused on your 2020 vision.

The role-based sessions Next Gear plans to offer at CONNECT 2020 are designed for restoration professionals that are responsible for finance and accounting, administration and coordination, project management and estimation, sales and marketing, and general management, as well as field techs and business owners. The Next Gear leadership team and product specialists will lead the sessions and encourage participants to engage each other and share their own best practices, while also being able to easily connect with the Next Gear team onsite.

In addition to the role-based tracks throughout each day of the conference, CONNECT 2020 will offer a full trade show and networking experience, showcasing top vendors from the restoration industry in the exhibitor hall. Attendees of CONNECT 2020 will also have the opportunity to earn IICRC continuing education credits.

For a full look at the CONNECT 2020 agenda and more, visit nextgearconnect.com. For registration information or to register now, click here.

Next Gear Solutions, based in Oxford, MS, was established with a mission to take restoration companies paperless, automate their workflow, and bring efficiency to the entire business operation. Next Gear’s software suite has grown to include solutions for managed repair networks, franchisors, and other insurance solutions. For more information, visit www.nextgearsolutions.com.