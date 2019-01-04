MEDINA, OH — January 4, 2018 — RPM International Inc., parent company to Rust-Oleum, EnviroShield, and Legend Brands, has acquired Siamons International Inc., according to a release. The deal, which took place in mid-December, gives RPM control of Siamons’ Concrobium non-toxic mold cleaning products, including mold control, stain remover, disinfectant, and odor and moisture correction products, as well as calcium, lime, and rust removal products. Siamons, based in Ontario, has annual net sales of upwards of $20 million.

Concrobium will fall under RPM’s Rust-Oleum group and will be expanded internationally as well as in the retail space. In addition, Rust-Oleum plans to take the company into new market categories.

“The Concrobium brand is an excellent strategic fit that will expand Rust-Oleum’s specialty cleaning product portfolio, complementing its existing[…] brands and resulting in significant cost synergies and enhanced supply chain efficiencies,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, chairman and CEO of RPM. “The addition of Concrobium will greatly enhance Rust-Oleum’s ability to offer a one-stop shopping solution to its retail partners, ultimately making it a leader in the specialty cleaning market.”

In addition to Rust-Oleum, RPM owns Legend Brands, Moldex, RPM Wood Finishes, DAP, Kop-Coat, Roto-Rooter, Mean Green, and Krud Kutter, among many other companies, both inside and outside the specialty cleaning markets.