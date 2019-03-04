NORTHBROOK, IL — March 3, 2019 — Cleaning and Maintenance Management (CMM) will host a free webinar on carpet care, sponsored by General Chemical Corporation. Carpet is among the most valuable assets in a facility, so it is crucial to preserve its integrity for as long as possible. Both front-line workers and facility managers will benefit from the CMM webinar, “Is Your Carpet Doomed? Key Elements to Superior Carpet Care,” which will take place Friday, March 22, 2019, 12 p.m. EDT.

The one-hour webinar will be hosted by the Cleaning and Maintenance Management team, featuring Kelly Zimmerman, CMM Managing Editor, as moderator with Mark Exner of Restoration Training Services and Jim Smith of JBS Consultants as presenters. Both Exner and Smith are IICRC-approved instructors with decades of practical experience. During this webinar, they will share their firsthand knowledge on how to tackle real-world challenges when it comes to carpet care.

The CMM webinar will review four critical factors that contribute to the success of your carpet care program, as well as teaching the signs of when your carpet is beyond repair and in need of replacement. In addition, the webinar will cover the value of preventative maintenance; the best products to use on your carpet; spot and stain removal tips; how to balance cleaning chemistry, agitation, and time with other technical carpet cleaning elements; how to determine if a carpet is prematurely wearing out; how to extend the life of new flooring; and much more.

To register for this free webinar, click here. If you are not able to attend the live event, registering guarantees you access to the archived presentation. There will be several question and answer sessions during this event, so upon registering, don’t forget to log your question(s) for consideration.

