NORTHBROOK, IL—June 13, 2019—Cleaning and Maintenance Management (CMM) will host a free webinar on hard floor care, sponsored by Trojan Battery Co. and Unger Global. There are many different types of hard flooring materials, each with their own unique cleaning requirements, and it can be difficult for cleaning and maintenance staff to know when to use which cleaning method. In this webinar, top industry experts will answer your floor care questions. All types of facility service providers, including in-house custodial professionals and building service contractors, will benefit from the CMM hard floor care webinar, which will take place Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 12 p.m. CST.

The one-hour webinar will be hosted by the Cleaning and Maintenance Management team, featuring Kelly Zimmerman, CMM managing editor, as moderator with Stan Hulin, president of Future Floor Technology, Inc. and Dane Gregory, president and CEO of 3-D Corp.

Both Hulin and Gregory are IICRC-approved instructors with decades of practical experience. During this webinar, they will share their firsthand knowledge and experience on how to enhance floor care programs while improving the image of facilities.

The CMM webinar will review how to properly care for modern flooring types, including LVT, tile and grout, and natural stone; how to select the best cleaning method for your flooring type; and much more. Additionally, Hulin and Gregory will answer the top floor care questions and concerns submitted by webinar registrants.

To register for this free hard floor care webinar, click here. There will be question and answer sessions during this event, so upon registering, don’t forget to log your question(s) for consideration.

The Cleaning & Maintenance Management family of resources is specifically designed for professionals involved in the cleaning and upkeep of health care, education, government, commercial, and other types of facilities. CMM magazine was founded in 1963 and is the oldest title serving the industry. Today the brand is owned by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and it continues to deliver the most up-to-date information vital for building service contractors (BSCs) and in-house facility managers to succeed in their profession. For more information, visit https://www.cmmonline.com/.