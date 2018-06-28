Northbrook, IL — June 28, 2018 — Cleaning and Maintenance Management (CMM), Cleanfax’s sister magazine, recently released the first episode of CMM Frontline — its new podcast series focused on front-line cleaning industry supervisors and employees.

The series, available exclusively on the CMM site, will produce a new episode each month, exploring cleaning in diverse locations retirement communities, airports, entertainment venues, university buildings, and many more. The purpose of the series is to display the challenges and responsibilities front-line cleaning industry workers experience each day. The goal is to provide useful insight, knowledge, and tips for cleaning professionals in similar situations.

“CMM is a go-to resources for cleaning industry professionals who are in charge of managing and training front-line employees,” CMM Managing Editor Kelly Zimmerman said in a release. “But rarely do we have the opportunity to interview those front-line employees to gain their perspective on what it’s like for them as they fulfil their day-to-day responsibilities.”

The first interview, available now at cmmonline.com/frontline, follows a Pennslyvannia retirement community cleaning employee. Responsible for cleaning 20 apartments as well as maintaining the health center and laundry room, this employee was hand selected by a member of facility management association IEHA (a division of ISSA) to showcase its members’ top-level employees.

Going forward, IEHA members will continue to help with interviewee selection from a variety of facility types; additionally, front-line workers, supervisors, and leaders from other segments of the industry, such as contract cleaning companies, nonprofits, certification entities, and more, will be interviewed. This diverse range of interviewees will help the podcast contribute to CMM’s mission of representing the entire cleaning industry.

“The launch of this podcast series will allow supervisors to learn from front-line employees who are doing exemplary work in the field,” Zimmerman says. “It has the potential to serve as an asset and a resource for both supervisors and the cleaning staff on their teams. Launching this podcast series also provides an opportunity for CMM and ISSA to elevate the cleaning industry and the role it plays in keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

Additionally, IEHA is approving continuing education units (CEUs) for individuals who listen to the full half-hour CMM Frontline podcast. Moving forward, listeners will need to complete a short-quiz following each podcast to claim the one-half CEU.

“These podcasts push the industry in a positive direction by telling the stories of individuals on the front lines keeping the environments they service clean and safe every day,” says IEHA Executive Director Michael Patterson. “It’s important that we recognize and applaud the work of these individuals and continue to share and learn from their accomplishments.”

Follow CMM Frontline on Soundcloud or Twitter to stay connected and learn of new episode releases.