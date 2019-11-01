NORTHBROOK, Ill.—November 1, 2019—CMI’s Train the Trainer took place on the beautiful campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., October 8-10. Eighteen individuals took the course taught by Master Trainer Marion Ivey and ISSA’s director of education, Brant Insero. Attendees came from all over the United States, and one international participant flew 14 hours to join the class. Cleaning professionals who complete the CMI course become Certified Professional Trainers ready to lead training protocols that will improve the efficiency of their teams back home.

The Train the Trainer seminar is designed to teach the front-line cleaning procedures in the CMI Basic (daily maintenance) and Advanced (project work) handbooks. Through interactive group activities, attendees learned technical skills as well as teaching methods and strategies for how to implement a complete training program at their organizations. After completing the three-day course, each participant earned their industry designation of Certified Professional Trainer through Cleaning Management Institute and can now educate, certify, and empower front-line cleaning professionals utilizing CMI’s Certified Custodial Technician program.

Congratulations to the newest members of the Certified Professional Trainer family!

The next Train the Trainer session will take place at ISSA Show North America 2019 on November 21-22 in Las Vegas. For more information, click here.

Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) is the education arm of ISSA focused on certification, training, education, and career improvement for professionals within the commercial and residential cleaning/facility maintenance industry. A broad curriculum is available to industry professionals at all levels, including frontline workers, managers, supervisors, and executives. CMI provides professionals in all aspects of the cleaning industry with the knowledge they need to improve their skills, advance their careers, and raise the quality of service that their companies provide to customers. Learn more at issa.com/cmi.