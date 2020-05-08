NORTHBROOK, Ill.—May 7, 2020—The Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) has partnered with the Restoration Technical Institute (RTI) to bring you the IICRC Water Damage Restoration Technician course in a virtual format. The 8-part virtual WRT course is designed to give restoration personnel enhanced training on water damage, its effects, and techniques for drying of structures. This course will give residential and commercial maintenance personnel the background to understand the procedures necessary to deal with water losses, sewer backflows, and contamination such as mold.

The WRT course is designed for restorers from beginning to experienced skill levels, office staff, managers, and insurance adjusters and consultants. During the course, attendees will understand the science of water restoration, review the basics of water damage, and learn procedures to deal with water loss, backflow, and mold contamination.

The virtual WRT course will take place May 11-14 and May 18-21 with one of the eight sessions held each day from 6:00-8:30 p.m. EDT. The cost of the course is $399. For more information or to register, visit the ISSA events page.

Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) is the education arm of ISSA focused on certification, training, education, and career improvement for professionals within the commercial and residential cleaning/facility maintenance industry. A broad curriculum is available to industry professionals at all levels, including frontline workers, managers, supervisors, and executives. CMI provides professionals in all aspects of the cleaning industry with the knowledge they need to improve their skills, advance their careers, and raise the quality of service that their companies provide to customers. For more information, click here. Learn more at issa.com/cmi.