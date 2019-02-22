NORTHBROOK, IL — February 22, 2019 — As a part of its brand promise to change the way the world views cleaning, ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, has released a new online learning platform under the Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) portfolio. This extensive program will feature engaging opportunities to achieve certifications and earn continuing-education credits, as well as private-branding opportunities to increase awareness for participating ISSA members.

The CMI Online Learning Platform is an expansion of the current educational offerings and reflects ISSA’s continued support of education, training, and certification within the cleaning industry. The platform will continue to grow with more courses being added, but some of the immediate opportunities include:

ISSA Online learning subscription (annual)

Supply-chain management program

CMI certification courses

Safety training courses

“ISSA recognized the need to provide a dynamic platform accessible from anywhere,” said Brant Insero, director of education, training, and certification for ISSA. “Cleaning professionals are busier than ever, and we want to empower them with effective educational tools that are available 24/7, on demand.”

The new online learning platform is the first industry-wide learning management system designed to support each member class within ISSA: residential cleaners, in-house service providers, building-service contractors, distributors/wholesalers, and manufacturers. Any and all cleaning-industry professionals can access and utilize ISSA’s online learning, and ISSA members will enjoy a discounted pricing structure.

Insero explained, “ISSA has a long-held vision to bring educational opportunities to all members through a diversified delivery system, which includes in-person, home study, and now online learning. Online learning platforms are the most dynamic and accessible delivery methods for education that will ultimately drive career advancement, lower turnover rates, and create a strong ROI for the participant’s company.”

Learn more by emailing ISSA Training Specialist TJ Grim at tj@issa.com or visit the online learning web page.

Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) is the education arm of ISSA focused on certification, training, education, and career improvement for professionals within the commercial and residential cleaning/facility maintenance industry. A broad curriculum is available to industry professionals at all levels, including frontline workers, managers, supervisors, and executives. CMI provides professionals in all aspects of the cleaning industry with the knowledge they need to improve their skills, advance their careers, and raise the quality of service that their companies provide to customers. For more information, click here.

ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association serves more than 9,200 company members, including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building-service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information, visit www.issa.com, join the discussion with ISSA’s LinkedIn group, and follow ISSA on our Facebook page and Twitter account.