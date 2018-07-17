Jeff Cross, the executive editor of Cleanfax, will be the instructor for the upcoming CMI Carpet Care Certification workshop at the ISSA Show in Dallas, scheduled for October 29-November 1.

In the specialized carpet care seminar, titled “The ABCs of Professional Carpet Care,” attendees will receive a valuable overview of carpet surfaces and current trends in carpet cleaning. Then the content moves into high gear with a photo and video tour of the processes and procedures to effectively remove all types of soil, prevent re-soiling and recurring spots after cleaning, master spot and stain removal, and how to implement specialized interim and restorative cleaning systems for both building service contractors and in-house cleaning crews.

Also part of the seminar is the technical topic of how cleaning products work, detergency and surfactancy, chemical reactions for spot and stain removal, and much more.

All those who register and attend will leave with an ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) Carpet Care handbook and an opportunity to take an online exam to earn CMI certification. This course is a CMI Verified course compliant with the ISSA Training Standard.

How to Register: This session requires an additional fee through the ISSA Show Registration System. Visit the registration page to add this optional event, once purchased it will automatically add to your planner.

The ISSA Show will be at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas on October 29-November 1. Follow this link for more information, and to register for all events, including the trade show hall.