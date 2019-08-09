NORTHBROOK, IL—August 9, 2019—ISSA’s Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) will offer its Hard Floor Care Certification Workshop at ISSA Show North America 2019. The workshop, led by CMI Education Manager Mark Warner, will provide a high-level overview of hard floor surface care and current trends, from new and efficient cleaning methods to solutions that address safety concerns and asset-protection issues.

Attendees will discover how to handle new and unique floorings, such as polyvinyl sheeting, rubber, bamboo, laminates, and more. All participants will receive an ISSA CMI Hard Floor Care Handbook and an opportunity to take the online exam to earn CMI Hard Floor Care Certification. This course is a CMI verified course compliant with the ISSA Training Standard.

The workshop will take place Tuesday, November 19, 2:00-5:00 p.m., Location: S220. There is a separate registration fee of $150. To register, add the CMI Hard Floor Care Certification as an à la carte option during show registration. For more information, click here.

ISSA Show North America 2019 will be held in Las Vegas on November 18–21, 2019. Cleaning industry professionals of all levels gather at the annual event to conduct business, sharpen their skills, and discover the latest industry trends, products, and services. For more information, visit https://show.issa.com/.

Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) is the education arm of ISSA focused on certification, training, education, and career improvement for professionals within the commercial and residential cleaning/facility maintenance industry. CMI provides professionals in all aspects of the cleaning industry with the knowledge they need to improve their skills, advance their careers, and raise the quality of service that their companies provide to customers. Learn more at issa.com/cmi.