NORTHBROOK, IL — April 24, 2019 — Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) has created a new Business Growth Strategies event to help contract cleaning companies of all sizes face the unique challenges that come with building their businesses. Business Growth Strategies is a unique, three-day workshop with the vision of helping contractors to succeed in a competitive marketplace.

The workshop will cover topics like market segmentation, customer analytics, marketing and social media, using best practices to drive business, and more while putting attendees face-to-face with experts who can take the bite out of those business growing pains.

“It’s really designed to be interactive, to help small to mid-sized contractors understand multiple methods of driving success,” according to Brant Insero, the director of education, certifications, and standards with ISSA. “Utilizing methodical and focused strategies, we will have something for everyone.”

Business Growth Strategies is scheduled for June 4-6 at ISSA headquarters in Northbrook, IL. Not only is this your opportunity to benefit from an informative and interactive workshop, but to spend time with ISSA staff and get a special tour of the headquarters of the leading trade association for the global cleaning industry.

“This workshop is formatted for business owners and management level employees of contracting businesses in both the residential and commercial setting,” Insero said. “Contractors will take away proven methods of social media marketing, understanding business intelligence, data driven decisions, and the impact disruption has on their business.”

In addition, attendees can expect many networking opportunities as they learn how to deal with specific marketing challenges, handling customer needs, increasing referrals, and much more. Click here to download the complete event agenda.

To register for the Business Growth Strategies workshop, click here. For more information, including lodging details and information on the featured speakers, visit the event page or contact CMI Training Specialist, TJ Grim with more questions.