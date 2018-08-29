DENVER — August 30, 2018 — Experience Events, LLC will present a new industry award at The Experience Convention & Trade Show in Las Vegas this September. The Cleaning & Restoration Industry ICON Award has been in development for many years and will recognize top innovators and contributors in the industry.

According to Larry Cooper, managing partner of The Experience Events, “The ICON Award recognizes individuals who have dedicated themselves to the advancement, innovation, and growth of the cleaning and restoration industry. Those recognized are the best and brightest professionals in our industry — the legends.”

Cooper also stated that “The industry does not do enough to recognize great contributions within our industry. There are so many people that give and give all the time. This award will recognize just a few of them.” The first Cleaning & Restoration Industry ICON Award will be presented September 6 at The Experience Pool Party sponsored by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration (IICRC).

The Experience trade shows feature manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, educators, associations, organizations, and others who provide goods and services to the cleaning and restoration industry. The show will feature carpet cleaning; upholstery cleaning; area rug cleaning; hard surface cleaning; concrete floor cleaning, sealing, and restoration; inspections; water damage restoration; fire damage restoration; mold remediation; trauma scene clean-up; duct cleaning; maintenance services; basic construction practices; business management techniques; marketing and operations training; and sales training.

The goal of The Experience trade shows is to offer tools and training that participants can immediately incorporate into their businesses for growth and greater profits. The Experience team works to provide a platform of education that utilizes a combination of written materials, classroom trainings, and hands-on demonstrations designed to help participants learn about the latest tools, technology, and techniques in the cleaning and restoration industry.

The Experience trade shows are scheduled for September 5-7, 2018 at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and May 6-8, 2019 at the Hilton in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

For more information and to register, visit www.experiencetheevents.com or call 303-469-0306 or 888-881-1001.