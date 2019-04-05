IRVINE, CA — April 5, 2019 — Entrepreneur recently released a list of the “24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less.” Professional cleaning franchises dominated this list, taking five of the top seven spots and overall making up nearly a third of the top 24 list. Companies making the list include Jan-Pro, Stratus Building Solutions, Coverall, Anago Cleaning Systems, Vanguard Cleaning Systems, Buildingstars International, and OpenWorks.

Culled from Entrepreneur’s annual Franchise 500 rankings, these professional cleaning franchises are among the most affordable opportunities to own a top-ranked franchise. Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list ranks franchised companies based on cost and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The list gives entrepreneurs a snapshot of the top 500 companies that are ripe for a new business opportunity.

As the author, Matthew McCreary, notes, starting a business is typically an expensive endeavor. When opening a franchise, there’s an initial franchise fee, as well as other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, and licensing. For example, according to Entrepreneur, the total initial investment to open a McDonald’s is $1 million to $2.2 million, but most people do not have access to that kind of cash to start a business.

Fortunately, there are much more affordable options for entrepreneurs looking to open a new business, and the professional cleaning industry is one of the top places to look. While franchises can have a wide range of startup costs, all of the companies on the list of top 24 affordable franchises have a minimum initial investment of $25,000 or less, and in some cases, significantly less. In addition to being affordable, these companies are also top-ranked by Entrepreneur for growth, support, and brand strength. With cleaning companies representing five of the top seven affordable franchises, it’s clear that the professional cleaning industry is dominating the franchise opportunity arena.