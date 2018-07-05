NORTHBROOK, IL — July 5, 2018 — Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit organization from ISSA that partners with residential cleaners in the U.S. and Canada to offer free in-home cleaning to women with cancer, won this year’s ASAE, the center for association leadership, Power of A, silver level, award.

Cleaning for a Reason, part of ISSA’s, the world cleaning industry association, group of ISSA Charities has provided home cleanings to approximately 30,000 women with cancer since it began in 2006. “Cleaning for a Reason absolutely enriches lives,” ISSA Director of Digital Marketing Lou Centrella said. “This type of recognition and support helps elevate Cleaning for a Reason as a program and will help us grow it in the coming years.”

In regards to what the future holds for the Cleaning for a Reason program, Centrella added, “ISSA Charities is poised to take things to the next level… Attaining third-party validation of Cleaning for a Reason’s activities allows ISSA to justify continued investment in the program and promote participation from membership, volunteer leaders, and other stakeholders, even outside the association.”

The Power of A Awards demonstrate the ways associations can use the exceptional resources available to them to “solve problems, advance industry and professional performances, kickstart innovations, improve world conditions, or enrich lives.” As a Power of A winner, the Cleaning for a Reason program will receive proprietary marketing tools from ASAE through which it may promote the award. ASAE also will perform promotional activities in celebration of Cleaning for a Reason initiatives during the remainder of 2018.

“Congratulations to the 2018 Power of A Award winners,” John Graham, president and CEO of ASAE, said in a release. “There are very few things that get done, very few ideas that get implemented, without an association being involved at some point in the process. That’s a story we can all be proud of, and one that deserves to be shared with others to create a deeper understanding and appreciation for associations and their role in the world.”

ISSA’s Value of Clean program won a 2015 Power of A award.