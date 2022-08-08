NORTHBROOK, Ill.—August 8, 2022— Providing benefits that your employees actually want is one of the best ways to improve your employee retention rates as a company. However, knowing the most common benefits offered by your competitors can be difficult. Fortunately, this is what our team at Cleanfax chose to discover in our latest restoration survey. According to the results of the 2022 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, the most common benefits offered by companies to employees are vacation time (87%), company uniform (78%), and paid holidays (74%). Additionally, sick days (65) still were offered by over half of the companies we surveyed and health insurance was not far behind (49%).

On the lower end yet still regularly offered were dental insurance (29%), life insurance (27%), and disability insurance (20%). Maternity/Paternity leave (17%) was the least offered benefit according to our report. Knowing this, companies should be able to create a benefits package that is comparable to others in the industry and can even stand out from the rest with other benefits included.

As you continue to build out your hiring and benefits process to hang on to good employees, check out our full 2022 Restoration Benchmarking Survey results, sponsored by Legend Brands.