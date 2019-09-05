NORTHBROOK, Ill.—September 5, 2019—The Cleanfax September 2019 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at the contents cleaning industry, the definition of clean, and how technology can help your restoration company.
The Cleanfax September 2019 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- The Definition of Clean and Cleaning: The word “clean” may mean something different to the customer or the legal system than it does to the professional. You might not know as much as you think.
- Developing Multiple Marketing Sources: How many different sources do you need to become a multi-million-dollar company?
- 3 Ways You’re Getting in the Way of Your Restoration Company’s Tech Transformation: Technology is an enabler to the goals of any restoration business. Here’s a look at its impacts and how to better implement it.
- The Greatest Need, part one: The restoration industry needs a platform for collective advocacy. The time is now.
- GBAC and Microbial Warfare: The the GBAC and ISSA merger will impact health.
- How I Got Into Contents Cleaning: More than 70% of claim value comes from contents, but only 60% of restoration companies offer contents cleaning. Learn more about the service from those in the industry.
- Assessment and Testing: Make sure buildings are cleared for use after large-loss events.
- Yes, You Should: The September foreword from Managing Editor Amanda Hosey looks at why all members of the cleaning and restoration industry should attend ISSA Show North America.
Cleanfax also offered The Experience Profiles in September to take a look at some of the unique features and benefits of products that will exhibit at The Experience Convention and Trade Show.
