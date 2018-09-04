NORTHBROOK, IL — September 4, 2018 — The Cleanfax September 2018 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer, including our in-depth look at how to attract and retain millennial customers.
The Cleanfax September 2018 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- Enzymes and Bacteria: These terms appear on products, but how do they differ?
- The Millennial Mindset: Millennials are growing up and preparing to spend. Are you ready?
- Fully Equipped: Carpet and furniture cleaning equipment has come a long way over the years.
- Stuff I Hate: Check out this section that allows readers to share (and vent!) stories from the carpet cleaning and restoration industry.
- The Equipment Repair Sheet: Use this handy sheet to keep malfunctioning equipment from getting back into the field.
- Booking the Job: Make first impressions count by asking your customers the right questions.
- Restoration Challenges Infographic: You may love your job, but it still has its challenges.
- A Longing for Belonging: Build a sense of community in your organization and reap the benefits.
- 4 Cs of Insurance Purchasing: Use these tips to ensure your company is safeguarded against the risks of your work.
- Nothing Personal: Making tough decisions for our business can hurt people we care about.
- Tools of the Trade: The September foreword from Executive Editor Jeff Cross looks at new and innovative cleaning and restoration tools that professionals can’t live without.
Cleanfax also offered a special section of The Experience Profiles where industry-leading companies demonstrate the unique features and benefits of their products.
View the Cleanfax August digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.