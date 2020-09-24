NORTHBROOK, Ill.—September 24, 2020—The Cleanfax October 2020 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at starting a rug cleaning business, obtaining insurance for COVID-19 work, and tips for generating online leads.
The Cleanfax October 2020 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- The Difference Between Sanitizing, Disinfecting, and Sterilizing: Now more than ever, in the age of COVID-19, it is important to know the difference between these antimicrobials.
- Starting a Rug Cleaning Business: Rub cleaning experts discuss benefits, pitfalls, and tips for entering into the industry—it shouldn’t be just an extension of your carpet cleaning company.
- Buy, Rent, or Lease: A Q&A on which equipment acquisition option works best for different scenarios to help you make a smart investment.
- Is COVID-19 Work Worth Risking Your Business?: For those interested in performing cleaning during the pandemic, the high risks that accompany the work mean a discussion of insurance coverage is essential.
- Unintended Consequences of Being a Hands-on Owner: When you finally reach that goal of getting out of the field, it can be hard to sit back while others do what you do best.
- How to Generate Online Leads During These Unprecedented Times: Key points for high-quality lead generation and getting your company in front of the people who want your services.
- Why Do Carpet and Flooring Installations Fail?: How to investigate and answer the toughest inspection questions.
- Employees and Pandemic: The October foreword from Managing Editor Amanda Hosey looks at employee burnout in this challenging time and how owners can support their teams.
