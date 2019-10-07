NORTHBROOK, Ill.—October 7, 2019—The Cleanfax October 2019 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including tips to protect your truckmount, how 3D imaging is changing the restoration industry, and much more.
2019 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- 10 Expert Ways to Protect Your Truckmount: Tips on extending the lives of these essential, high-priced items.
- Reality Capture: Using 3D Imaging in Restoration: 3D imaging has the power to revolutionize the way property loss claims are documented.
- The Greatest Need, part two: See the seven-step plan for getting restorers the respect and justice they deserve—and how you can be a part of it.
- The Residential Set-Up List: Setting up for a residential cleaning job can become unnecessarily time-consuming. Use this form to streamline the process for your technicians.
- How to Build a Cleaning Dream Team: Use this behavioral interview technique to find the best employees for your company.
- An Unlikely Classroom: The lessons of childhood provide more foundation for your business than you might think.
- Why You Should Care About IICRC Standards: Learn more about these complex, collaborative efforts that help build a company’s credibility and earn loyalty across the cleaning industries.
- Days Winding Down: The October foreword from Managing Editor Amanda Hosey looks at some steps you can take as 2019 winds down to position your company for growth in 2020.
View the Cleanfax October 2019 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.
No Comment