NORTHBROOK, IL — March 23, 2018 — The Cleanfax March digital issue is available online now.

Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer. From profiles of three of the leading carpet cleaning companies in the U.S. to the ins and outs of oleophilic fiber protection, this issue of Cleanfax has what you need to better build and manage your growing cleaning and restoration company.

The Profitability of Trauma – It’s not for everyone. Be ready for specific, unique challenges.

Deadly Vacuums – Is your vacuum damaging carpet? Equipment choice is more important than you might think.

Storm Chasing – After a devastating 2017 hurricane season, now is the time to prepare for 2018.

The Incredible, Shrinking Bottom Line – Don’t give away bottom-line profits for the lure of top-line sales.

The Impact of Words – Don’t be blind to how your words affect your workers and your entire company.

The Water Damage Customer Interview Form – Make the first face-to-face contact you have with your customers less stressful on them — and your techs.

The Dirt on LVT – Luxury vinyl tile sales are surging due to its durability and appearance. Here’s what you need to know.

Cleanfax also offered a special Restoration Showcase in March that aim to help industry company’s succeed with new equipment and tools in the new year.

