NORTHBROOK, Ill.—March 6, 2020—The Cleanfax March 2020 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at confusing insurance terms, using drones on restoration sites, and tips for breaking into the commercial carpet cleaning market.
The Cleanfax March 2020 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- 5 Tips for Better Moisture Mapping: Advice from industry experts on this essential water damage restoration skill.
- Breaking Into Commercial Carpet Maintenance: Consider these tips for successfully expanding your cleaning company into the commercial market
- Flying Into Restoration Sites: Learn what drones have to offer your restoration company with an inside look at this rising industry technology.
- Running the “Second Mile” in Business: Just as in running, we can look at business as having two miles: the essential and the voluntary. In the second mile awaits real success.
- Embracing the Messiness: As your business grows, so too do the complexities and pressures of ownership. In these times stop and take stock of what you set out to do.
- The Reason You’re Not Reaching Your Goals: Find out how to avoid “Failure to Implement,” the number one reason owners (and everyone else) fail to reach their biggest goals.
- Confusing Insurance Terms: Seven words most don’t understand but are likely to encounter when dealing with insurance for their businesses.
- Craftsmanship or Workmanship: How installation of flooring products impacts the life of flooring.
- Tuneup Time: The March foreword from Managing Editor Amanda Hosey looks at ways to “change the oil on your company” to keep it running at peak performance.
Cleanfax also offered the Technology Showcase in March to take a look at some of the newest innovations available to help your company succeed.
View the Cleanfax March 2020 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.
