NORTHBROOK, Ill.—March 6, 2020—The Cleanfax March 2020 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at confusing insurance terms, using drones on restoration sites, and tips for breaking into the commercial carpet cleaning market.

The Cleanfax March 2020 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:

Cleanfax also offered the Technology Showcase in March to take a look at some of the newest innovations available to help your company succeed.

View the Cleanfax March 2020 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.