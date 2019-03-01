NORTHBROOK, IL — March 1, 2019 — The Cleanfax March 2019 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer, including a look at treating restoration odors, a strategy for handling customer complaints, and a step-by-step guide to shooting a marketing video for your website.
The Cleanfax March 2019 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
Capture Your Company’s Story in Video: Here’s how to perform a video shoot for your website with your smartphone — in about an hour.
The Absorbent Compound Mystery:Absorbent compound is underutilized and misunderstood. Here’s what you should know.
Restoration Odors: Finding and treating malodors in restoration work requires a good nose and the right tools.
Requiem for a Family Business: Running a company as a family has its ups and downs, and for some, the downs lead to the business’ death.
The Customer Concern Follow-up Sheet: Customer complaints are like gangrene. Confront them before real damage sets in.
Sales Lessons From a Road Warrior: Sales representatives play an important role in your business. Are yours prepared to treat your customers right?
9 Steps to Attracting, Bettering, and Keeping Staff Members: How to draw the right staff, what to offer the right candidate, how to weed out the weak, and ways to train and keep your ideal staff.
A Community of Givers: The March foreword from Managing Editor Amanda Hosey reminds us how willingly the carpet cleaning and restoration industries step up to help in times of need. You’re a member of a community that truly cares.
View the Cleanfax March 2019 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.