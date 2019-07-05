NORTHBROOK, IL — July 5, 2019 — The Cleanfax July 2019 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at insurance trends, tips for creating a safer workplace, and our annual restoration benchmarking survey report.

The Cleanfax July 2019 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:

Cleanfax also offered the Chemical Showcase in July to take a look at how these cleaning and restoration chemicals can help your company succeed.

View the Cleanfax July 2019 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.