NORTHBROOK, IL — July 5, 2019 — The Cleanfax July 2019 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at insurance trends, tips for creating a safer workplace, and our annual restoration benchmarking survey report.
The Cleanfax July 2019 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- 2019 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report: Explore our annual data and statistics to help you continue to build a successful restoration business.
- The Brave New World of Carpet Cleaning: Fire ants, corn, bullet-proof vests, and radial tires and their places in the carpet you clean.
- 2019 Insurance Market Trends and Expectations: Are you paying the right costs for the current insurance climate? Take a look at what’s going on with the lines of insurance most common to the industry.
- A Guide to Google’s Redefined Content Guidelines: The recent changes could adversely affect the SEO ranking of any company not following the new guidelines.
- Implementing Photo Documentation Standards in Restoration: The restoration and insurance industries are working together to limit strife that arises over photo documentation during a loss. What does that mean for you?
- The Culture of Health and Safety: A safer workplace is not just about following the law.
- The Troublesome Child: The July foreword from Managing Editor Amanda Hosey looks at how growing your business is like raising a child; it’s a labor of love, and Cleanfax is here to provide helpful resources for your journey.
Cleanfax also offered the Chemical Showcase in July to take a look at how these cleaning and restoration chemicals can help your company succeed.
View the Cleanfax July 2019 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.