ROSEMONT, Ill.—January 26, 2023—The Cleanfax January/February 2023 digital issue is available online.
The Cleanfax January/February 2023 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- The 2023 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Three successful entrepreneurs review their proven business building strategies.
- How to Navigate the Hostile Restorer/Adjuster Environment: Learn how to improve your restoration strategies and get on the same page with adjusters and clients.
- Odor Mitigation Strategies: How to tackle the toughest cleaning and restoration odors.
- Hire the Heart: Why settle for just anyone who can manage to get to work? See how to hire with passion in mind as a leader.
- White Glove Workmanship: With natural disasters, it takes a certain level of transparency and professionalism to help ease the minds of your customers.
- Beware of Toxic Dioxin Exposure in Post-Fire Environments: Few in the restoration industry have heard of it. But, it is deadlier than any other chemical present in structure fires.
- On Second Thought: We often forego our wellbeing as young business owners. Learn how to overcome this common issue.
- Don’t Fall Prey to Overzealous Adjusters: The January/February Take 5 from ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross looks at how to handle insurance adjusters who overstep their role on restoration jobs.
Cleanfax also offered the Cleaning Industry Leader Profiles in January/February to take a look at some of the new products available in 2023 to help your company succeed.
View the Cleanfax January/February 2023 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.
