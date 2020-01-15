Cleanfax January-February 2020 Digital Edition Online Now

NORTHBROOK, Ill.—January 15, 2019—Happy New Year! The first Cleanfax issue of 2020 is packed to the brim with expert articles to make this a great year. The Cleanfax January-February 2020 issue includes a range of topics like drying tips, info on ozone, profiles of successful cleaners, and a whole lot more. Read it all online now!

Generating Pure Air: A look at how hydroxyl and ozone generators work and the pros and cons of each.

The 2020 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Three industry companies and their journeys to success.

Pick Any Neighborhood—and Dominate It: Use online and offline strategies to be the best-known company wherever you want.

Expediting the Drying Cycle: Where the three aspects of drying are most advantageous based on the drying timeline.

Packouts for Production and Profitability: A methodology for efficient, accelerated processing, lower labor costs, and faster turnaround.

Off the Leash: Delegation is crucial if you want your business to grow.

ISSA Show North America 2019 Recap: Pictures and highlights from ISSA’s November 2019 flagship event.