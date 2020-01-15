News

Cleanfax January-February 2020 Digital Edition Online Now

The Cleanfax January-February 2020 issue includes a range of topics like drying tips, info on ozone, profiles of successful cleaners, and a whole lot more.

Amanda Hosey
NORTHBROOK, Ill.—January 15, 2019Happy New Year! The first Cleanfax issue of 2020 is packed to the brim with expert articles to make this a great year. The Cleanfax January-February 2020 issue includes a range of topics like drying tips, info on ozone, profiles of successful cleaners, and a whole lot more. Read it all online now!

Generating Pure Air: A look at how hydroxyl and ozone generators work and the pros and cons of each.

The 2020 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Three industry companies and their journeys to success.

Pick Any Neighborhood—and Dominate It: Use online and offline strategies to be the best-known company wherever you want.

Expediting the Drying Cycle: Where the three aspects of drying are most advantageous based on the drying timeline.

Packouts for Production and Profitability: A methodology for efficient, accelerated processing, lower labor costs, and faster turnaround.

Off the Leash: Delegation is crucial if you want your business to grow.

ISSA Show North America 2019 Recap: Pictures and highlights from ISSA’s November 2019 flagship event.

 

Amanda Hosey

About the Author Amanda Hosey

Amanda Hosey is associate editor for Cleanfax. She has worked in the editing and publishing field for more than five years. Hosey holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and a Master’s in creative writing. She can be reached at (205)530-4775 or AmandaCHosey@gmail.com.

