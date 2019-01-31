NORTHBROOK, IL — January 31, 2019 — The Cleanfax January/February 2019 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at restorative drying, tips for an effective website, and our annual profiles of three successful carpet cleaning companies.
The Cleanfax January/February 2019 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- The 2019 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Three very different companies. Three very different roads to success. A multitude of business-building lessons to learn.
- Driving Blind: Clear out the mental clutter and see clearly where you need to go.
- Restorative Drying in the Modern Age: Advancements in the industry abound as improved equipment, heat technology, and smart devices rise in popularity.
- Is Your Website Helping or Hurting You? Success demands an effective website. Be sure that your website exceeds expectations.
- Upholstery Fabric Damage: Hidden flame retardants can cause color damage issues to furniture in your care.
- The Regular Commercial Account Profile: Use this form to store important details, making employee substitutions easy and providing the client consistency.
- Labor Costs: The January/February foreword from Managing Editor Amanda Hosey looks at how nationwide minimum wage increases could impact your company.
Cleanfax also offered the Cleaning Industry Leader Profiles in January/February to take a look at some of the new products available in 2019 to help your company succeed.
View the Cleanfax November/December 2018 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.