NORTHBROOK, Ill.—August 30, 2022— The Cleanfax digital magazine for September and October 2022 is now live! With an array of highly valuable and exciting topics, this magazine is perfect for preparing not just for The Experience Las Vegas 2022 and the ISSA Show North America 2022, but also for the future of the cleaning and restoration industries.
To see all the wonders this edition has to offer, take a look at some of the highlights below:
In this fresh issue of Cleanfax magazine, learn how to drive revenue and increase profitability by offering or expanding pet odor removal services. Also dig into contents restoration strategies, how to hunt and find talent for your growing company, protect your team with an advanced PPE program, and more. All of this is inside!
- Take 5 How to create the perfect technician for your cleaning or restoration company.
- Pets!
Get them on the invoice and increase profits for your cleaning company.
- Contents Quicksand How a contents specialist can keep you from getting ‘stuck’ in property damage claims.
- The Hunt for Talent How to use data-driven strategies to attract and retain a team you trust.
- Protect Your Team with a PPE Program Learn the steps and guiding principles of an effective PPE program.
- The Carpet Fiber Status Quo Is it time to adjust how we clean the most common fiber?
- The Experience Product Showcase Check out the products and services on display at the Experience Convention & Trade Show in Las Vegas.
View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue.
