Cleanfax August-September 2020 Digital Edition Online Now

NORTHBROOK, Ill.—August 21, 2020—Summer is coming to a close, and fall is fast approaching. It’s been a chaotic and challenging year for us all, but the industry stands tough as we head on toward the final quarter. Help your company finish the year strong with the business-building tips in the Cleanfax August-September 2020 issue, available online now..
Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at how your truckmount works, profiles of successful restoration companies, and the science that makes oxidizers an iffy choice for long-term urine odor removal.
The Cleanfax August-September 2020 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- Breaking Down the Truckmount: What’s critical for success is a system of balanced components.
- Oxidizers Win the Urine Odor Battle, Not the War: Because of the nitrogen cycle, using oxidizers in pet urine treatment offers only short-term results.
- Understand Ultrasonic Cleaning: Here’s a look at ultrasonics to help you decide if it’s finally time to add this service.
- The 2020 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: See three industry companies’ paths to success in our annual profiles.
- All in the Family: Avoid the emotional minefield that comes with transitioning power.
- Finding the Fit: Franchise Versus Independent Business: A look at some of the key pros and cons of joining a franchise system.
- Words of Wisdom: Review important Definitions in the S500 Standard and Reference Guide.
