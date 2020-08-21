News

Cleanfax August-September 2020 Digital Edition Online Now

The Cleanfax August-September 2020 digital issue, including profiles of successful restoration companies and the inner workings of truckmounts, is available online. Check it out now!

NORTHBROOK, Ill.—August 21, 2020—Summer is coming to a close, and fall is fast approaching. It’s been a chaotic and challenging year for us all, but the industry stands tough as we head on toward the final quarter. Help your company finish the year strong with the business-building tips in the Cleanfax August-September 2020 issue, available online now..

Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at how your truckmount works, profiles of successful restoration companies, and the science that makes oxidizers an iffy choice for long-term urine odor removal.

The Cleanfax August-September 2020 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:

View the Cleanfax August-September 2020 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.

