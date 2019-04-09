NORTHBROOK, IL — April 9, 2019 — As the busy spring cleaning season kicks off, the Cleanfax April 2019 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at producing a company video, using client newsletters, and the restoration industry’s biggest challenges.
The Cleanfax April 2019 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- How to Produce Your Company’s Story in Video: Want to stand out among the competition? Here’s how to proceed once you’ve finished your photoshoot.
- Do Client Newsletters Still Work?: Snail mail mixed with modern digital marketing is a good tool at your disposal for communicating with present and past clients.
- Restoration’s Biggest Challenges: A look at restoration industry issues — from training failures to insurance companies forcing agendas.
- Getting Rusty on Rust?: Rust-removal products have a colorful history. How do the safer modern removers compare to the acid-based ones of the past?
- Staying Inspired: Don’t get lost along the way. It’s never too late to reinforce your drive to be an entrepreneur.
- Changes and Challenges of the Global Flooring Market: New trends in flooring and the challenges, headaches, and opportunities they bring.
- The Technician Personal Tool Inventory List: When tools go missing, it destroys efficiency and kills profits. Use this system to hold your employees accountable.
- Rugs and Floods: Textile Triage During a Water Loss: It can be difficult to know which water-damaged rugs are salvageable and which must go. These on-site techniques will prepare your team.
- The Busy Season: The April foreword from Managing Editor Amanda Hosey looks at tips to prepare your company for the busy spring season.
