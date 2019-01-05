Clean Buildings Expo Registration is Open

NORTHBROOK, IL — January 5, 2019 — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and Trade Press Media Group have joined forces to bring you Clean Buildings Expo (CBE), the all-new trade show for the commercial cleaning industry. The trade show will feature educational sessions and product information specifically tailored for in-house cleaning managers, executive housekeepers, facility managers, and building service contractors. Clean Buildings Expo will be co-located with the National Facilities Management and Technology (NFMT) Show, which takes place March 26-28, 2019 in Baltimore.

Clean Buildings Expo attendees will have access to over 25 educational sessions organized into three tracks to discuss cleaning operations, staffing and management, and trends and technologies. These varied sessions are designed to provide the information you need, whatever your role in the commercial cleaning industry. In addition, the trade show floor will feature the latest and most innovative products and services available for your commercial cleaning business.

The inaugural Clean Buildings Expo is free to attend; simply register at no cost online or in person at the Baltimore Convention Center to receive your show credential. Your CBE credential gives you access to all conference sessions and the trade show floor, as well as access to the NFMT Expo hall and conference sessions. Likewise, an NFMT conference credential will provide access to all CBE sessions and the show floor.

To register or for more information about Clean Buildings Expo, including the full schedule and travel and hotel information, visit https://cleanbuildingsexpo.com/. For information about exhibiting at CBE, click here.