Clean Buildings Expo Registration is Open

NORTHBROOK, IL — January 5, 2019ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and Trade Press Media Group have joined forces to bring you Clean Buildings Expo (CBE), the all-new trade show for the commercial cleaning industry. The trade show will feature educational sessions and product information specifically tailored for in-house cleaning managers, executive housekeepers, facility managers, and building service contractors. Clean Buildings Expo will be co-located with the National Facilities Management and Technology (NFMT) Show, which takes place March 26-28, 2019 in Baltimore.

Clean Buildings Expo attendees will have access to over 25 educational sessions organized into three tracks to discuss cleaning operations, staffing and management, and trends and technologies. These varied sessions are designed to provide the information you need, whatever your role in the commercial cleaning industry. In addition, the trade show floor will feature the latest and most innovative products and services available for your commercial cleaning business.

The inaugural Clean Buildings Expo is free to attend; simply register at no cost online or in person at the Baltimore Convention Center to receive your show credential. Your CBE credential gives you access to all conference sessions and the trade show floor, as well as access to the NFMT Expo hall and conference sessions. Likewise, an NFMT conference credential will provide access to all CBE sessions and the show floor.

To register or for more information about Clean Buildings Expo, including the full schedule and travel and hotel information, visit https://cleanbuildingsexpo.com/. For information about exhibiting at CBE, click here.

This is the inaugural year for Clean Buildings Expo, the ISSA, in combination with Trade Press Media Group, trade show aimed specifically at the commercial cleaning industry. The new Clean Buildings Expo (CBE) will premiere March 26-27, 2019, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, MD.

The joint event will be geared specifically towards cleaning product and equipment end users and looks to provide the building-filled Northeast and Mid-Atlantic with education and product information to facilitate workflow. CBE feature more than 25 educational sessions on operations, staffing, management, technologies and more.

Join an estimated 1,200 of your peers to learn about the latest products and procedures to improve your business and department. You’ll be able to meet with manufacturers and leading suppliers of floor and carpet cleaning equipment, chemicals, restroom supplies, and green cleaning products during the event’s two exhibit days.

Plus, you will access a robust education conference with more than 25 sessions addressing best-in-class operations, staffing, and management strategies and cleaning technologies. Curated by ISSA and Trade Press’s media brands Facility Cleaning Decisions, Contracting Profits, and CleanLink.com, the conference agenda will feature subject-matter experts from a range of stakeholders in the cleaning industry, including BSCs, in-house cleaning executives, industry consultants, and associations.

