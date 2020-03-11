MILWAUKEE—March 11, 2020—The Clean Buildings Expo (CBE) has been rescheduled from March 17-19 to August 11-12 at the Baltimore Convention Center. The change comes due to recent developments concerning the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“[The] show management team wishes to express deepest concerns for everyone impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus. We have monitored the situation closely, and due to recent developments and facts, [the show has] been rescheduled,” organizers said in a release. “We thank our attendees, exhibitors, and speakers for entrusting us to make the best decision supported by facts.”

On March 10, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that all out-of-state travel was cancelled for all state employees and advised all state agencies to prepare all employees for telework in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Hogan signed this emergency legislation into law on Day 5 of Maryland’s coronavirus state of emergency.

“Our top priority is to serve and support our attendees and exhibitors—and protecting their health and safety is of paramount importance,” said Jill McDermott, chief sales officer at Trade Press Media Group, which co-owns CBE with ISSA. “We take pride in offering valuable educational opportunities, networking, and access to new products and technologies for facilities and cleaning professionals who trust NFMT and CBE to deliver on their high standards. We are excited to welcome our community to the rescheduled shows in August.”

Attendee registrations and exhibitor booths for the rescheduled Clean Buildings Expo will automatically transfer to the new August 11-12 show dates. Additionally, ISSA pre- and post-event workshops will move to coincide with the August dates. For more information and regular updates, please visit www.nfmwww.cleanbuildingsexpo.com.