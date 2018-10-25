Northbrook, IL — October 25, 2018 — The Clean Buildings Expo (CBE), co-organized by ISSA, currently is accepting presentation submissions for those interested in leading a discussion/presenting on professional cleaning products and equipment. The event is scheduled for March 26-29, 2019 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, MD.

Submit a presentation at www.cleanbuildingsexpo.com/speakers/cfp.aspx.

The joint trade show, put on by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, in combination with Trade Press Media Group, will directly focus on cleaning products and equipment specialized for end users. The event looks to provide the building-filled Northeast and Mid-Atlantic with education and product information to facilitate workflow. CBE will feature more than 25 educational sessions on operations, staffing, management, technologies, and more.

All cleaning industry professionals are welcome to submit presentation ideas in either lecture, panel, or case study format, with other formats taken into consideration. There are three tracks presenters can designate their presentations to: Cleaning Operations, Staffing and Management, Trends and Technology.

An estimated 1,200 attendees will learn about the latest products and procedures to improve business. Manufacturers and leading suppliers of floor and carpet cleaning equipment, chemicals, restroom supplies, and green cleaning products will be on hand.

Those interested in submitting a presentation for the CBE may do so at www.cleanbuildingsexpo.com/speakers/cfp.aspx. Questions regarding presentation submissions may be sent to Wendy Dietzler at wendy.dietzler@tradepress.com.

Visit www.cleanbuildingsexpo.com for more information on the show.