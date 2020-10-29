GRANVILLE, Ohio—October 28, 2020—The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) will host “COVID-19: The Second Wave,” a three-part webinar series beginning Thursday, Nov. 12. The COVID-19 webinar series is part of CIRI’s ongoing effort to provide facility cleaners and disaster restoration professionals with the latest research related to the coronavirus and protection of the built environment.

The one-hour webinars will take place each month through January 2021, each addressing new and emerging science related to the transmission of COVID-19 and how that translates into best practices for cleaning professionals. Presentations will last approximately 45 minutes followed by 15 minutes of question and answer.

“An incredible amount of research into SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 has been completed and is ongoing since the start of the pandemic,” said John Downey, CIRI executive director. “It’s vital that cleaning and restoration professionals learn ways to apply the research in practical ways to guide best practices.”

Each installment in the COVID-19 webinar series will target areas of transmission, look closely at the current research, and discuss cleaning and related strategies to mitigate risk. Cleaning for health, CIRI’s focus since it was established more than 15 years ago, has never been as vital as it is today.

The schedule for CIRI’s 2020-21 “COVID-19: The Second Wave” webinar series is as follows:

WEBINAR 1: “Surface Hygiene and the Second Wave,” presented by Dr. Greg Whiteley, Chairman, Whiteley Corporation; Adjunct Fellow, School of Medicine, Western Sydney University. This webinar will take place on Nov. 12 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

presented by Dr. Greg Whiteley, Chairman, Whiteley Corporation; Adjunct Fellow, School of Medicine, Western Sydney University. WEBINAR 2: “Available Methods to Validate Strategies to Minimize Transmission of COVID-19,” presented by Dr. Richard Shaughnessy, Director of the Indoor Air Quality Research Program at the University of Tulsa. This webinar will take place on 16 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

presented by Dr. Richard Shaughnessy, Director of the Indoor Air Quality Research Program at the University of Tulsa. WEBINAR 3: “Viral Transmission in the Indoor Environment and the Impact of Cleaning,” presented by Dr. Karen Dannemiller, Assistant Professor College of Engineering, College of Public Health, The Ohio State University. This webinar will take place on 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Video recordings will be available for those who register but are unable to attend the webinars live. Continuing education credits are available for each webinar and attendees will receive a certificate of attendance.

Registration cost for the entire “COVID-19: The Second Wave” series of three webinars is $199 for non-CIRI members; individual webinars are $99 each. CIRI members can attend for the discounted rate of $99 for the series or $49 per webinar. Register here for one or more of the webinar events. For more information about CIRI, please visit www.ciriscience.org .

In March, CIRI hosted “COVID-19 and Pandemic Preparedness: Science-Based Solutions for Service Providers,” a full-day virtual symposium attended by more than 1,000 cleaning and restoration professionals. Video recordings of this event are still available; sign up here.